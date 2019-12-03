Jump to content

Tron: Evolution SecuROM DRM expiration makes game unplayable 9 years after release

Players trying to launch Tron: Evolution are now met with a message telling them that the 'serial key has expired'. This applies to the retail version as well as the Steam version which is delisted from the store. Players who previously bought the game can no longer install the game, and are met with these messages when attempting to install:

EK26RPOWsAcdnM3.png

EK26RPOXsAUkRpy.png

The cause of this problem appears to be Disney not renewing their 'subscription' to the SecuROM activation system for this game. This means that even existing owners of the delisted game cannot install it for the foreseeable future.

User SillyWalk gives us ths update from SecuROM support:

chrome_WXbVeyJ7cr.png

User raidebaron received this message from Disney Games & Apps Support:

Quote

Originally posted by Disney Games & Apps Support:
Hello raidebaron,

Our team is aware that the activation site for this game is no longer live and has since been shut down. At this time, if the game was not already previously installed it will no longer be able to be launched. We are looking into this hiccup and hoping to patch this in the future. However, at this time we do not have any current estimated time on when this will be.

Thank you for your patience.

Tron: Evolution was never very popular, receiving a very low active player count on Steam throughout its life. However there are legitimate purchasers out there who want to play the game even 9 years after release. Hopefully Disney will be able to resolve the situation or else this is going to be another one of those black marks against DRM and another reason that legitimate game owners are 'punished' for buying games, whereas those who pirated this game arguably get a better DRM-free experience.

Check out our Tron: Evolution wiki article for more information on the game, including its reliance on Games for Windows - LIVE DRM, as if you didn't need another reason not to be able to play the game.

4 hours ago, Luigi master89 said:

DRM, like the law, only punishes those who choose to adhere by it.  I wonder if there's a no cd crack for it.

there is

