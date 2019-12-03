PCGamingWiki will soon migrate to a Single Sign On (SSO) system to bridge Wiki and Forum accounts, please read our FAQ.
Tron: Evolution SecuROM DRM expiration makes game unplayable 9 years after release
By Aemony
The retail copy of Borderlands (2009) uses SecuROM DFA to perform an automatic online-based release date check to prevent pre-release access to the game. The online servers this service relies upon, however, is non-working as of 2019, and this manual tool is required instead.
Instructions:
These instructions must be performed before the installation of the game is started from the retail disc.
1. Download and run Borderland-ManualReleaseDateCheck.exe from this page.
2. The tool should automatically start up at the "Generate Request File" step and prompt you to save a "ActivationRequest.dfa" file.
3. Click on "Select..." and pick an appropriate location.
4. Click on "Next". The tool should save the activation request file on the desired location and move unto the next step called "Activate License File". Leave this window open for now.
5. Now open SecuROM's official DFA Manual Activation page in a web browser.
6. Click on "Browse..." on the website and select the "ActivationRequest.dfa" file you saved using the tool.
7. Leave the "Serial Number" field empty if your retail copy of Borderlands (2009) didn't come with a serial number (only GOTY-versions did, I believe, and only for the DLCs).
8. Type in the security code, and click on "Submit Query".
9. You should be taken on a new web page that says "Your 'ActivationResponse.lic'-file has been created sucessfully" and give you a link do download said license file. Click on the link to download it.
10. Now go back to the SecuROM tool you left at the "Activate License File" step.
11. Click on "Open..." and select the "ActivationResponse.lic" file that was downloaded from the SecuROM webpage.
12. Click on "Activate". You should get a message about the activation process being successful. Click on "Next" to close down the tool.
13. Finally, proceed with the installation of the retail disc copy of Borderlands from the disc.
Sources:
* https://support.securom.com/borderlandsdfa/ (non-working upload form, use the generic DFA Manual Activation page linked above instead)
* Official download link of the manual release date check tool: http://download.securom.com/support/2k/BorderlandsManualReleaseDateCheck.zip (obtained from https://web.archive.org/web/20140714091342/https://support.securom.com/pop_borderlands.html)
By Funkerwolf
Hello everyone, I would like to clarify why my editing in the article on sound is constantly canceled?
https://pcgamingwiki.com/wiki/Glossary:Sound
Here is the evidence on the pictures below about the difference in sound on the spectrograms.
As you can probably notice, that on Windows 10 samples are more identical to the original, rather than on Windows 7.
Used materials in this tests
Source sound
Windows 10 on Realtek
Windows 10 on Creative G1
Windows 7 on Realtek
Windows 7 on Creative G1
The peculiarity of this behavior in terms of sound in Windows 7 was caused by the introduction of DRM at the development stage of Windows Vista, which is also easily confirmed by reading the development literature.
To carry out this test, recording through the line input via the built-in sound card with the help of Audacity was used and then the results were transferred to the schedule through the Spek.
The conditions were the same (Volume 80% output and input) and the same player Foobar2000 on default settings (no asio/openal and ks with wasapi exclusive for output) was used.
For very talented people, I note that the sound system has remained the same since Windows Vista, but has been significantly reworked: https://www.head-fi.org/threads/windows-10-has-better-sound-quality-than-windows-7-on-my-computer-not-necessarily-yours.789224/
Especially it is important for the old and not-so games that use DirectSound.
And for those who like to listen to music, and especially in a high quality, because windose 10 does not force you to use all sorts of workarounds crutches mentioned above.
By Northernlightifly
Hello!
Since I'm using Windows 10 I am not able to run one of my old games that is SafeDisc protected DRM. I was thinking that I maybe could make a virtual copy of the game and then be able to run the game. At first I was thinking using Alcohol 120 but I read that someone got a virus from downloading it so I'm not sure about downloading it. I was then thinking of daemon tools which seems safer. Does any of you have any experince with copying a SafeDisc game? Or know how to run SafeDisc game on Windows 10?
Thank you in advance!
By Coffeelover239
I've had a nostalgia rush and wanted to play TrackMania Sunrise. However, it's has not been launching at all on my machine. I'm not the only person having this issue. A lot of people have reported compatibility issues with TMS on modern versions of Windows. I've tried both solutions listed here: http://www.tm-forum.com/viewtopic.php?f=23&t=24517 But nothing works. Can someone help me out?
System Specs:
CPU - Intel i7 4790k 4.0 GHz
RAM- Kingston HyperX Fury Black 16GB
GPU- EVGA GeForce GTX 970 Superclocked,ACX 2.0 4G GDDR5
OS - Windows 10 Pro
By Andytizer
It is still possible to download the game through non-Uplay services such as Steam or Origin, but all versions require Uplay to connect in order to function.
As usual, the widely leaked pirated version suffers from none of these issues and can be played offline right now.
Here's the response from the official Watch Dogs Twitter account:
As usual, check out our Watch Dogs article for up-to-date bugs and fixes, which we'll be sure to investigate further as soon as we can login to the damn thing.
Edit 10pm 27/05/14: Uplay servers appear to be up and working, can now login and play Watch Dogs.
